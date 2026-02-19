Greek Deputy Minister inaugurates AI citrus sorting line in Greece

The Greek Deputy Minister of Rural Development, Ioannis Andrianos, inaugurated the new citrus sorting line with Artificial Intelligence technology at Mitrosilis S.A. The event also marked the company's 50th anniversary since its establishment.

On Sunday, February 1st, at the company's central facilities, the new advanced citrus sorting line was officially inaugurated by Deputy Minister of Rural Development Ioannis Andrianos. Based on TOMRA Spectrim LUCAi technology, the new system introduces a new level of precision, speed, and quality.

© Mitrosilis

With a production capacity reaching 35 tons per hour, the new line combines high performance with absolute sorting accuracy. The multi-camera technology and artificial intelligence of the TOMRA Spectrim LUCAi system enable detailed analysis of each individual fruit, ensuring perfectly uniform batches, accurate size and color classification, reliable detection and removal of external defects, and consistent quality regardless of production volume.

This investment is not merely a modernization process, but a strategic upgrade that significantly strengthens the company's competitive position in both the Greek and international markets.

"We invest in cutting-edge technology to offer our partners even greater stability, reliability, and quality excellence. The new line is a clear statement that Mitrosilis S.A. does not follow developments; it shapes them," the company's management stated.

© Mitrosilis

With modern operating standards, increased energy efficiency, and full quality control at every stage, the company reinforces its commitment to sustainable development and high-value-added products. This innovation ensures that customers receive the quality they demand.

Mitrosilis S.A. continues to invest strategically in the future of Greek agricultural production, transforming technology into a competitive advantage.

© MitrosilisFor more information:

Nikos Katsaloulis

Mitrosilis

Tel: +30 27520 45000

Email: [email protected]

www.mitrosilis.gr