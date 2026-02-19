“There is a possibility of a glut of produce on the market if the European and English/ Irish seasons overlap"

Ireland has not escaped the wet weather that has been widespread across Europe in the last few months. This has delayed planting at herb and salad grower McCormack Family Farms.

"We have decided to hold back on planting as it is too wet. We say in Ireland that you shouldn't start sowing until after St Patrick's Day (17th March), and I think this year we will be sticking to this," said Stephen McCormack.

© McCormack

"Trade in general is down in the hospitality sector, but retail is excellent, which tells us that people are staying home probably because of the weather."

For McCormack, this is import season, and Stephen said it has been a tough few months.

"Over the Christmas period, it was particularly difficult for transport and getting supplies into the country, but everyone in the industry was in the same situation. Of course, the terrible weather in Italy and Spain has also put pressure on supply. The product coming from there now, though, is looking very good and I'm feeling positive about supply and quality for the coming months."

Another reason Stephen decided to delay planting is that the European, especially the Spanish supply, may continue for longer, as the season has been delayed. "There is a great possibility that there will be a glut of produce on the market if the European and English/ Irish seasons overlap."

