Spain updates CPI base and adds blueberries to consumer basket

Spain's Consumer Price Index for January 2026 is the first calculated with 2025 as the new base year. The update revises the structure of the index, adjusts weightings, and modifies the representative basket of goods and services.

For the first time, blueberries are included in the CPI reference basket, reflecting their growing presence in household consumption. Avocados are also incorporated within the food category. The classification system has been expanded from 12 to 13 major groups.

Methodological adjustments have also been introduced. Previously, when a relevant change in a product's characteristics was detected during price collection, the adjustment was reflected in the index the following month. Under the revised procedure, supported by the use of electronic devices, such changes are now incorporated in the same month they occur.

The National Statistics Institute continues to expand automated data collection methods, including the use of company databases, online data scraping, and digital tools in retail establishments. These sources will remain integrated into the CPI calculation under the new base year.

January data shows varied movements within food categories. Monthly price increases were recorded in several vegetable groups, green legumes, and certain oils and beverages. Within fresh fruit, fresh berries also recorded increases. On the downside, price declines were observed in other fresh fruits, tropical fruits, and selected processed items.

The structural and methodological changes aim to align the CPI more closely with current consumption patterns and real-time price developments in the Spanish market.

Source: Blueberries Consulting