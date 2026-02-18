Georgian blueberry exports rise 64.5% to US$46.4 million

Georgian blueberry exports are forecast to average US$4 to US$5 per kilogram on international markets this season, according to Agritouch founder Ekaterine Vepkhvadze. Prices typically begin at higher levels during the early June to August harvest window and decline later, with Russia influencing overall market dynamics.

Export volumes have increased by around 35 per cent this year as new orchards enter full production, expanding total output. However, 85 per cent of exports continue to be directed to Russia, reflecting a high level of market concentration.

Vepkhvadze stated that diversification efforts are constrained by logistical and infrastructural limitations. Entry into European markets requires specific certifications, compliance with different packaging standards, and expanded cold storage capacity. While exports to Gulf countries are underway, air cargo capacity remains a limiting factor.

India and Israel have recently opened their markets to Georgian blueberries. According to Vepkhvadze, these destinations have shown demand, although air freight continues to restrict shipment volumes.

In 2025, Georgian blueberry exports reached US$46.4 million, representing a 64.5 per cent increase compared with the previous year.

The sector continues to expand production capacity while addressing requirements for certification, packaging, and cold chain infrastructure to support broader market access.

