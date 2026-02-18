Small Moldovan grape growers enter EU market through certification and cooperation

The experience of table grape producer Nikolai Susan from the village of Ursoaia, Cahul district, shows that direct exports to the European Union are achievable even for small and medium-sized farmers, provided they cooperate and receive professional guidance.

The family farm "Nikolai Ștefan" was established in 2000 following the distribution of agricultural land under Moldova's privatization program. After facing drought losses and a serious workplace accident that temporarily halted operations, Susan later worked in France to raise capital, which he subsequently invested in developing his farm.

He planted his first hectare of table grapes in 2006. The vineyard gradually expanded to six hectares of the Moldova variety, financed entirely from internal resources. The farm also operates a cold storage facility.

The Moldova variety was selected for its adaptation to local soil and climate conditions, relative resilience, and established reputation in regional and European markets, provided production meets the required standards.

In 2025, Susan joined a group of grape growers working to implement GLOBALG.A.P. standards under a cooperation model organized by the Moldova Fruct Association and Mialex Nord. The initiative enabled participating producers to harmonize production practices, hygiene protocols, and documentation, key requirements for access to EU retail chains.

Through this program, nine small and medium-sized growers obtained GLOBALG.A.P. certification in 2025. The project was implemented by Moldova Fruct Association with support from the Government of Switzerland and Helvetas Moldova under the OPTIM project.

Following certification, Susan's farm began exporting table grapes directly to Germany and Poland, demonstrating that structured cooperation and compliance with international standards can open EU markets to smaller producers.

Source: logos-pres.md