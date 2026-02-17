New origin labelling rules for fresh produce in Poland take effect

From 17 February 2026, retailers in Poland must display a graphic representation of the country of origin next to fresh fruit, vegetables, and bananas sold loose. A simplified version of the flag is permitted. Products bearing the "Produkt polski" mark are exempt.

Current labelling requirements

Under Annex I of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2023/2429, all products covered by general and specific marketing standards must include on each package (including retail packs):

name and address of the packer or dispatcher (including country, if different from origin),

product name (if not visible from the outside),

full name of the country of origin.

Additional requirements for products subject to specific marketing standards:

quality class,

variety name,

size, or number of units, for fruit packed in rows and layers.

All information must be presented clearly and must not mislead the consumer.

The new flag requirement complements existing EU rules by providing a visual cue for easier recognition of origin.

Who is affected

The rules apply to all operators selling directly to consumers, including shop owners, large retail chains, small shops, and market stalls. Loose produce must now be accompanied by the flag graphic in addition to the written origin information.

Sanctions for non-compliance

Entities placing non-compliant products on the market may face penalties under the Act on the Trade Quality of Agricultural and Food Products:

Up to five times the financial benefit obtained from non-compliant sales, minimum PLN 500,

For adulterated products, up to 10% of the previous year's turnover, with a minimum of PLN 1,000.

Controls

Trade quality inspections of fresh fruit, vegetables, and bananas will be carried out in accordance with the annual control plan of IJHARS. Ad hoc inspections may also be conducted in response to consumer complaints. Educational activities targeting both consumers and businesses are ongoing through various communication channels.

Source: www.sadyogrody.pl