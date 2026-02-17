EU business registrations up 0.5%, bankruptcies rise 2.5% in Q4 2025

In the last quarter of 2025, registrations of businesses in the EU increased by 0.5% compared with the third quarter of 2025. At the same time, the number of bankruptcy declarations rose by 2.5% compared with the third quarter of 2025.

This information comes from data on business registrations and bankruptcies published by Eurostat. The figures highlight selected findings from the more detailed Statistics Explained article on quarterly registrations of new businesses and declarations of bankruptcies.

Registrations up by 6.4% in information and communication sector

In the fourth quarter of 2025, business registrations rose in 5 out of 8 sectors of the business economy.

The information and communication sector recorded the largest increase, with registrations up by 6.4%, followed by industry at +4.9% and accommodation and food services at +1.3%. Modest declines were recorded in trade at -0.3%, and in construction and transport at -0.1% each.

Bankruptcies rise by 8.6% in accommodation and food services

Bankruptcy declarations showed mixed trends across sectors, with increases recorded in 6 out of 8 sectors.

The largest increases were in accommodation and food services at +8.6%, information and communication at +7.9%, and transport at +5.6%. Declines in bankruptcies were recorded in trade at -3.4% and finance at -0.7%.

