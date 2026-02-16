UK pea and bean event scheduled for November 2026

The British Pea & Bean Conference will take place on Wednesday, 11 November 2026, at Jakeman Stadium, home of Boston United Football Club. The event follows the 2024 conference and will address a range of topics across the vining pea and bean sector.

Held every two years, the conference brings together industry representatives to discuss trends, technical developments, and sector challenges. The program will include presentations and panel discussions.

© British Growers Association

More than 100 delegates are expected to attend, including growers, processors, seed and agrochemical companies, and machinery manufacturers. A dedicated exhibition area will run alongside the conference, providing space for businesses to meet delegates and present products and services.

Sponsorship opportunities and exhibition spaces are available for the 2026 conference. Companies interested in participating can contact [email protected]

for further information.

A pre-conference dinner will be held on Tuesday, 10 November 2026 at Jakeman Stadium. The dinner will provide an opportunity for attendees to meet ahead of the main conference. Places are limited.

Tickets for the conference and pre-conference dinner will go on sale on 23 February 2026. Members of the British Peas & Beans Association are eligible for a discounted rate and can request a discount code.

The British Peas & Beans Conference 2026 will take place on Wednesday, 11 November 2026 | 09:30. Tickets are available via Eventbrite.

© British Growers AssociationFor more information:

Lisa Stannard

British Peas & Beans

Tel: +44 (0)1507 353797

Email: [email protected]

www.britishgrowers.org