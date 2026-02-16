Aviko acquires remaining 75% stake in Eurofrits

Aviko has acquired the remaining 75% of the shares in Eurofrits, making the Spanish producer of frozen potato products and snacks a full member of Aviko. The agreement was signed by Maarten van Delst, CEO of Aviko, and Daniel de la Pedraja Yllera, owner of Eurofrits.

The two companies have cooperated since 2009, with Aviko previously holding a minority stake. The transaction forms part of Royal Cosun's Unlock 30 strategy, which focuses on accelerating growth in value-added categories in Europe. With the acquisition, Aviko expands its position in the snackables segment.

Strategic reinforcement of the European portfolio

Through Eurofrits, Aviko adds a range of snacks and plant-based products to its value-added portfolio. Eurofrits serves the Iberian market under its own brand, while part of the assortment is exclusively distributed by Aviko in the rest of Europe.

The acquisition provides scope to expand and consolidate the snackables range and to respond to regional preferences and demand in Europe. It also reinforces Aviko's position in the Iberian frozen food market.

Maarten van Delst, CEO of Aviko, said: "Eurofrits has been a reliable and valued partner for many years. Its strong regional presence in Spain, combined with our scale and innovative power, enables us to serve customers across Europe more quickly and effectively. This acquisition marks the next step in our collaboration and in the continued development of our snackables assortment."

Daniel de la Pedraja Yllera, owner of Eurofrits, stated: "We look back with pride on our 17-year collaboration with Aviko. Full integration creates new synergies and strengthens our joint proposition. With our modern production line in Burgos, Eurofrits is well-positioned for further growth within the Aviko group."

