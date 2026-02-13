Russia to raise tomato import quota for Türkiye

Russia has taken the first formal step toward increasing its tomato import quota from Türkiye, according to Russian media reports. The Russian Agriculture Ministry has prepared a draft regulation to raise the tomato import quota by 100,000 tons, bringing the total permitted volume to 600,000 tons.

The quota system dates back to 2015, when Russia introduced restrictions on tomato imports from Türkiye following a diplomatic crisis triggered by the downing of a Russian military aircraft near the Syrian border. As of January 1, 2016, Russia imposed a complete ban on Turkish fruit and vegetable imports. After extended diplomatic negotiations, tomato shipments resumed on November 1, 2017, under a quota framework that has remained in place.

If approved, the increase would expand Türkiye's export volume to the Russian market and adjust the current bilateral trade flow in fresh tomatoes.

According to official data, Türkiye exported tomatoes worth US$401.19 million last year. Total export volume reached 402,234 tons across 51 destination countries. Romania was the largest export market, accounting for US$83.87 million in purchases, followed by Ukraine, Russia, Bulgaria, and Germany.

Onur Girdap, head of a greenhouse investors association, said tomato exports are of strategic importance for Turkish agriculture. Despite unfavorable weather conditions affecting production last year, he noted that export revenues exceeded US$401 million. He also stated that relations with Russia have reached a positive level and expressed confidence that 2026 will be a strong year for tomato exports.

For greenhouse producers, the potential quota increase represents an adjustment in market access conditions to one of the established outlets for Turkish tomato exports, alongside European destinations.

