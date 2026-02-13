Turkmenistan expands fruit and vegetable imports from 32 countries

In recent years, Täze aý Miweler has become one of Turkmenistan's largest suppliers of fresh fruits and vegetables. The company currently offers around 60 different products, ranging from traditional apples and carrots to exotic fruits that were previously rare in the local retail market.

The company's catalogue includes popular fruits such as bananas, oranges, mandarins, and pineapples, alongside exotic varieties like avocado, passion fruit, mangosteen, pitahaya, rambutan, papaya, kumquat, feijoa, and jackfruit. Its vegetable range covers tomatoes, eggplants, carrots, bell peppers, garlic, potatoes, onions, and other seasonal produce.

This variety is made possible through imports from 32 countries, with suppliers and distributors based in Turkey, China, Indonesia, the UAE, Iran, Vietnam, Thailand, South Africa, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Australia, Italy, Poland, Greece, Morocco, Ukraine, Azerbaijan, Moldova, and other nations.

Every month, 50–70 trucks, each weighing up to 25 tons, deliver produce to Täze aý Miweler warehouses. This allows the company to maintain stable supply chains to retail outlets across Turkmenistan. The diverse sourcing network ensures year-round availability, as produce from one region replaces items that are out of season elsewhere.

The company uses refrigerated warehouses with controlled temperature regimes to preserve freshness. Every shipment undergoes quality checks, including visual inspection and storage compliance, before reaching the retail network.

Täze aý Miweler operates sales points across all Turkmen regions, including Ashgabat, Mary, Lebap, Dashoguz, Köneürgenç, Balkanabat, and Türkmenbaşy. This nationwide presence ensures broad access to fresh fruits and vegetables for consumers.

Source: turkmenportal.com