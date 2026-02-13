Scottish grower launches heart-shaped strawberry punnets for Valentine’s Day

Good Natured Berries has introduced heart-shaped strawberry punnets for the Valentine's Day retail period, with distribution confirmed in Morrisons stores nationwide and Booths stores across the UK.

The seasonal packaging format has been developed for February sales and coincides with Valentine's Day falling on a Saturday this year. Retailers anticipate increased weekend purchasing linked to gifting occasions, with strawberries traditionally seeing higher demand during this period.

The heart-shaped punnet is designed to create differentiation at the shelf level and respond to consumer interest in presentation-led fresh produce. The packs contain best-in-season strawberries sourced through Good Natured Berries' grower network.

Jill Witheyman, Head of Marketing at Good Natured Berries, said: "Valentine's Day is all about sharing something special — and nothing says it better than incredible, flavour-packed strawberries. These heart-shaped punnets are fun, eye-catching, and full of the quality people expect from Good Natured. They're the perfect way to spread a little love, whether it's date night, mate night, or treating yourself."

According to the company, the strawberries are grown by specialist producers with a focus on fruit quality, freshness, and responsible farming practices. The packaging aligns with the brand's existing format while incorporating the seasonal heart-shaped design.

The product will be available from mid-February, while stocks last, across the participating Morrisons and Booths retail locations.

Jill Witheyman

Good Natured Berries

Tel: +44 (0) 1241 879989

Email: [email protected]

www.goodnaturedberries.com