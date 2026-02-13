Cost structures in industrial raspberry production in Poland compared with competitors

At TSW 2026 in Katowice, Dr. Dariusz Paszko presented an analysis of cost variability in industrial raspberry production in Poland against key competitors, focusing on 2023–2024 harvest and frozen export data.

Globally, Mexico led in total raspberry harvest volumes, but production there is largely oriented toward the fresh market, with exports directed mainly outside Europe, particularly to the United States. Within Europe, Serbia and Poland dominate both production and frozen raspberry exports. Average harvests in 2023–2024 exceeded 100,000 tonnes in Serbia and reached around 90,000 tonnes in Poland. Serbia exported more than 63,000 tonnes of frozen raspberries on average over the two years, confirming its position as Poland's principal competitor.

Morocco is emerging as a significant producer, primarily in the fresh segment. However, as Dr. Paszko noted, if fruit quality deteriorates during harvest, Moroccan producers may divert volumes to freezing and sell "even at prices well below production costs."

Profitability depends on the balance between revenues and direct, indirect, and seasonal indirect costs. Direct costs include fertilisers, crop protection, labour, and irrigation. Indirect actual costs cover repairs, energy, and fuel, while seasonal indirect costs include depreciation of orchards, machinery, own labour, and capital.

For summer raspberries for processing in Poland, production costs exceed PLN 8/kg (€1.84) at yields of 8 t/ha. At 10 t/ha, costs fall to PLN 7.60/kg (€1.75). "Higher tonnage does not guarantee a rapid decline in unit costs. At 18, 20, or even 30 tonnes per hectare, the cost will not be much lower than expected. It is better to focus on quality than to maximise volume," Paszko stressed.

Poland versus Serbia, Ukraine, and Morocco

Structural factors differentiate costs. In Poland, fragmentation of plantations, medium-quality soils, frost and storm risks, labour shortages, and high labour costs (PLN 20–25/hour; PLN 3–4/kg for hand harvesting, equivalent to €4.60–5.75/hour and €0.69–0.92/kg) weigh on margins.

Ukraine's expanding output is another factor. Ukraine benefits from larger plantations, better soils, fewer frosts, longer vegetation periods, state support, and lower labour and diesel costs. Serbia faces ageing plantations and frost risk, but has strong cold storage infrastructure. Morocco operates medium and large protected plantations, with low labour costs (€6–7 per day) but additional investment in tunnels, shading, and desalination.

Total production costs per hectare are estimated at around PLN 77,000 (€17,710) in Poland, PLN 80,000 (€18,400) in Serbia, and approximately PLN 50,000 (€11,500) in Ukraine.

At equal yields of 10 t/ha, unit costs reach PLN 7.67/kg (€1.76) in Poland, around PLN 8/kg (€1.84) in Serbia, and PLN 5.07/kg (€1.17) in Ukraine. Based on statistical yields, Serbia's costs fall below Poland's, while Ukraine remains significantly cheaper, underpinning substantial imports of frozen raspberries into the Polish market.

