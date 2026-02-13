EU apple brand launches music-themed consumer campaign

KANZI® has launched a new consumer activation across several European markets, linking its brand campaign to music engagement. The initiative follows the introduction of updated packaging and the Power To Go campaign platform.

The apple brand is implementing the activation in response to stable overall apple consumption and increasing competition within the category. The campaign aims to increase brand visibility and consumer interaction.

The concept centres on the role of music in daily routines. Consumers are invited to submit a song that powers their day, referred to as their "power track." Selected submissions will be added to the official KANZI Power To Go playlist on Spotify, which is accessible via the campaign's online platform.

As part of the activation, participating consumers have the chance to win Apple AirPods Max. The incentive is designed to align with the music-focused theme of the campaign.

The activation has launched initially in Germany, Italy, and Spain, with Austria, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Norway scheduled to follow. According to the company, thousands of consumers have already submitted song entries in the early phase of the campaign.

The Power To Go platform positions the brand within everyday consumption moments, linking product use with personal routines. Alongside the digital activation, the campaign is supported by integrated marketing activities across participating countries. These include television and radio advertising, outdoor promotion, event sponsorship, sampling initiatives, and retail communication.

KANZI partners in each market are adapting campaign elements to local conditions while maintaining a coordinated European rollout. The initiative is intended to support brand differentiation and drive category growth through consumer-focused marketing.

By combining product positioning with digital engagement tools, the brand is aiming to strengthen its presence within the European apple segment.

© EFC FruitFor more information:

Jan Willem Verloop

EFC

Tel: +32 (0) 475 6302 55

Email: [email protected]

www.efcfruit.com