EU Parliament approves rules on unfair trading practices in agriculture

The European Parliament has adopted new measures aimed at strengthening enforcement against unfair trading practices affecting farmers and small agricultural producers. The legislation was approved with 555 votes in favour, none against, and 26 abstentions.

Under the new framework, national authorities will be required to cooperate more closely when addressing unfair trading practices by buyers of agricultural products. The objective is to prevent, investigate, and sanction cross-border cases that negatively affect producers.

The rules allow member states to intervene on their own initiative in cases of cross-border unfair trading practices, without requiring a formal complaint from a producer. This mechanism is intended to mirror existing protection systems for geographical indications within the single market.

The legislation also covers buyers located outside the EU. To prevent circumvention of the rules, non-EU buyers will be required to designate a "contact person responsible for the EU" if they are subject to an investigation. This contact person will act as the primary liaison for enforcement authorities and facilitate the investigation process.

In addition, the regulation introduces provisions for cross-border information exchange between national enforcement authorities through the EU's Internal Market Information System. The system enables public administrations in different member states to share information regarding unfair trading practices or potential risks. The exchange is designed to support coordinated enforcement responses.

Rapporteur Stefano Bonaccini (S&D, IT) said: "We have turned what could have been a simple administrative file into a powerful act of economic and social justice. We are thus sending a clear message: farmers will no longer be forced to submit to the unfair demands and behaviours of large buyers and retailers. Today, Europe is proving that it can listen and take action. We stand with those who need support the most, strengthening protections for small producers and making sure we have an agri-food supply chain that is fair, transparent, and free from exploitation."

The legislation now requires approval by the Council. The rules will apply 18 months after publication in the Official Journal of the European Union.

