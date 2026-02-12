FPC confirms chief executive transition planned for 2027

The Fresh Produce Consortium has announced that Chief Executive Nigel Jenney intends to step down from his role in early 2027 following a structured transition period.

According to the organisation, the decision was taken jointly by Jenney and the Board as part of succession planning. Jenney will remain in his role during the transition and has agreed to continue supporting the organisation in a Non-Executive Director capacity after stepping down.

© Fresh Produce Consortium

During his tenure, the consortium has represented the UK fresh produce, flower, and plant supply chain in policy and trade matters. The organisation cited work on border reforms for fruit, vegetable, and flower sectors, as well as engagement on trade and technical issues. The consortium also noted developments in its events programme, member services, and financial position.

The Board has launched a formal recruitment process to appoint the next Chief Executive. The incoming leader will take over an organisation with an established executive team and a defined strategic direction.

FPC Chair Alan Forrester will oversee the transition process. Following completion, he intends to step down from the Board, at which point a new Chair will be appointed.

The consortium stated that its day-to-day operations and advocacy activities will continue during the transition period.

"This is a carefully planned evolution, not a departure," said Nigel Jenney.

"FPC is strong, influential, and well-positioned for its next chapter."

FPC Chair Alan Forrester added: "The Board has full confidence in FPC's stability, governance, and future direction. The best days of FPC are ahead."

