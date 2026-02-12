Australia has been enduring multiple heatwaves since December, which does not make for easy growing conditions for those growing crops in the open field. Anthony De Ieso, Thorndon Park Produce grows herbs and bunch vegetables near Adelaide in South Australia, and has been having a tough time coping with the extreme heat in the last few months.

"We have had a complete crop wipe out with our coriander due to the heat, including a germinated crop and a young crop," explains Anthony.

Anthony reckons that growers in most parts of Australia will have been suffering from the extreme heat conditions.

"For us, the heat was the main factor affecting our crops, as the extreme bursts in temp caused any crop that was ready to harvest/ close to start its seed cycle, which is when the crop gives up and flowers. Anything that was just coming out of the ground got cooked, and the losses were not worth trying to keep. It was easier to reset and replant."

Thorndon Park Produce has had three major heatwaves from December till the end of Jan, with each heatwave bringing more issues.

"The extreme heat is now over, and we replanted a few weeks ago. Dill had similar issues to coriander; curly parsley has been cooked, and we are currently not harvesting until we get a better crop, and there has probably been 20% cosmetic damage on every crop we have. However, we are working through it."

For more information:

Anthony De Ieso

Thorndon Park Produce

Tel.: +61 8280 9722

[email protected]

www.thorndonparkproduce.com.au