EU agri-food sector urges competitiveness focus at leaders’ retreat

Ahead of the EU Leaders' Retreat on 12 February, organisations representing the European agri-food chain have urged that agriculture and food remain central to the EU's competitiveness agenda.

The sector underlines that the agri-food value chain generates more than €1 trillion in gross value added annually within the EU economy, placing it among the bloc's largest economic sectors. Farmers and food businesses provide food supply across the EU and export markets, contributing to food availability and rural employment.

Stakeholders note that the sector is operating in a context of geopolitical instability, regulatory pressure, and legal uncertainty. They cite increasing administrative burdens, regulatory complexity, and outdated legislative frameworks as challenges affecting investment, innovation, and operational resilience.

Industry representatives argue that strengthening strategic autonomy should include measures to safeguard agricultural productivity, maintain supply stability across Member States, and support affordability for consumers. They also highlight the importance of preserving production diversity, generational renewal, and food safety standards.

The organisations reference the European Commission's 2024–2029 programme to reduce administrative burdens and streamline procedures. They state that simplification initiatives, including elements within recent Omnibus proposals, represent initial steps but require further follow-through to address operational constraints across the value chain.

Calls include continued legislative review to modernise frameworks that affect permitting processes, circular economy initiatives, and innovation deployment. The sector points to the role of agriculture and agri-based industries in supporting the EU's bioeconomy and reducing dependence on fossil-based or imported inputs.

According to sector representatives, aligning competitiveness policy with agriculture would support economic performance, security considerations, and market stability within the Single Market. They argue that clarity and predictability in regulation are necessary for long-term investment planning by farmers, cooperatives, processors, and food operators.

The statement concludes with an appeal to EU institutions to prioritise regulatory simplification, competitiveness, and investment in agriculture and food production within upcoming policy discussions.

The retreat discussions take place as the European Commission advances its Vision for Agriculture and Food strategy, which sets objectives for productivity, sustainability, and sector resilience within the EU framework.

