UK farmers call for Swiss-style import controls

Farmers in the UK are calling for the adoption of a Swiss-style system for importing crops, fruit, and vegetables that prioritises domestic production.

In Switzerland, import duties are reduced only when local supplies are insufficient, typically during off-season periods. When produce such as apples is in season, imports are restricted. Farmers in Evingar, near Andover, are urging the government to implement a similar framework.

"All we want to do is to speak to somebody," said farmer and Basingstoke and Deane Borough Council ward councillor for Evingar, Jo Perry. "We just want dialogue, no malice."

She said farmers are seeking improved food security and fairer trading conditions. "Farmers need food security. At the moment, they go to somewhere like Tesco and are told, 'This is how much we are going to pay for your food', when with every other industry, it is the other way around.

"In Switzerland, if food is in season, like apples, for example, businesses are not allowed to import it from abroad. It's only when apples are not in season that they would be allowed to import them. I think that's what we should have here."

Cllr Perry said that recent changes to inheritance tax laws have added to existing pressure on farm businesses. She noted that although farmland can have a high market value, agricultural operations often operate with limited margins.

"People don't understand that although the land may be worth millions, as a farm, you are lucky to break even. I live on a working farm and grow crops, but we always have to spend extra money on the fertiliser, fuel, machinery like tractors and combines, which cost thousands, and you have to pay to maintain them.

"Most farmers, and these are the real farmers who wake up early to go to work and finish late, don't make profits; they live on what they can get. They don't have holidays.

"I have watched so many friends struggle. We're at the stage now where we just feel so demoralised.

"We want a dialogue to discuss issues of farming today."

She stated that domestic growers are unable to compete with lower-priced imports and described inheritance tax changes as an additional burden. "No one should have to pay it, not just farmers, it is wrong, it's a tax on death."

She also said, "The government wants to get rid of farmers so the land can all be bought up for housing. Starmer does as much as he can to avoid personal dialogue. He doesn't care about the fact that we will end up with very little British-grown produce."

Source: Andover Advertiser