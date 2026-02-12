"We should focus more on long-term structural plans for Belgian endives"

From 1 to 7 February, the Week of Witloof once again took place in Flanders. This campaign, created by VLAM to stimulate Belgian endive consumption, has generated renewed movement across the market. "I think it is a very good initiative. Nevertheless, I believe the concept could use an update after a few years," says Charles Cattoir of Primalof.

During the week, Belgian endives were highlighted through a radio spot and an online campaign, encouraging consumers to put the vegetable on the menu. According to VLAM, Belgian endives are versatile, suitable for different seasons and cuisines, and deserve a place in the weekly shopping basket. "Of course, we also participated again sector-wide, and you can see that some awareness is being created in the market. VLAM is always committed to making agreements with as many retailers as possible around promotions, and that is a very good initiative, although it was not immediately visible at the daily market. Still, I suggest that we should perhaps focus more on structural plans."

© Mr. Chicon

Structural plan

"You also see it with the big cooperatives, which change their house style or strategy. Sometimes people simply get used to it, and it is time for a change. Time for something new. It is important to carry out analyses to determine what is still effective and to share those results with the sector," argues Charles, who has launched a year-round initiative himself with the Mr Chicon brand. "With that, we actively try to reach consumers by creating a lot of content. Almost three videos a week about Belgian endives and Belgian endive roots, but also about Belgian endives in a broader sense."

The aim, Charles says, is to influence consumer choice in the store. "So that they consciously choose Belgian endives. It is a long-term effort, but the impact is noticeable. At the fair in Berlin, for example, we saw that our content was widely viewed. Although it is difficult to measure whether this directly influences purchasing behaviour, it certainly contributes to familiarity with and the image of Belgian endives. Belgian endives remain a highly regarded product. The agricultural sector is currently under heavy pressure, and that also applies to Belgian endives. In general, many vegetables are slightly in surplus, requiring a correction. Nevertheless, consumers remain enthusiastic about Belgian endives; they are a staple in Belgian cuisine."

© Mr. Chicon

Belgian endives as a summer product

On average, Belgians purchased 2.20 kg of Belgian endives in 2024. Over the course of the year, 75% of Flemings buy Belgian endives. According to the Boerenbond, it is mainly young people and families with children who consume less Belgian endives. Charles: "It is up to us to respond to changing consumption patterns and keep Belgian endives relevant. People are increasingly looking for convenience, and Belgian endives currently do not offer enough options in that respect. That is where opportunities lie to increase consumption in the long term."

Could the potential of Belgian endives as a summer product play a role in this? In 2025, a summer campaign was also launched to promote Belgian endives as a summer vegetable. "We hope this will become a permanent feature. They are now often traditionally eaten in winter, but in summer, they work just as well in a fresh salad. In both Belgium and neighbouring countries, a campaign to increase Belgian endive consumption would be welcome, "the Farmers' Union previously stated. Charles fully agrees: "Belgian endives lend themselves perfectly to summer dishes, for example, fresh in a salad. They are a versatile vegetable, with much more flavour than some other standard vegetables. Initiatives to promote Belgian endives as a summer vegetable are therefore important."

Creative initiatives

Moreover, he sees further opportunities that could act as positive incentives. "There are creative initiatives to make Belgian endives more accessible to consumers, such as endive boxes in France and Belgian endive roots, like Mr Chicon, at garden centres in Belgium. We believe that if you continue to communicate positively and invest in promotion, a great deal is possible for the sector. At the same time, entrepreneurship in Belgian endives is challenging at the moment, and many young companies are pausing for a while, despite their ambition and commitment."

"Speaking positively about the product remains crucial. It is a high-quality product that is labour-intensive and capital-intensive to bring to consumers, and that is often underestimated. Belgian endives are a high-quality product that will survive as long as consumers and customers support them. The sector faces many challenges, locally, Europe-wide, and internationally. Belgian endives are often affected by broader developments in the agricultural sector, with several factors coming together. However, the product itself remains a pearl in Belgian cuisine, a vegetable that combines high quality with versatility and taste, and it is important that we continue to look for sector-wide solutions to keep it that way."

