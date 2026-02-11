Polish apple exports reach five-year high in January 2026

Poland exported 34,503 tonnes of apples to non-EU markets in January 2026, according to data from PIORiN. Although the volume was lower than the record 41,738 tonnes shipped in December 2025, it marked the strongest January result of the past five years. Export volumes in January 2025 were 24,144 tonnes.

Despite winter frost conditions in Poland and strong competition on distant markets, including India, exports remained at a high level for the second consecutive month.

Egypt was again the largest destination in January, importing 9,005 tonnes of Polish apples. Kazakhstan followed with 4,287 tonnes, ahead of India with 4,132 tonnes. Belarus imported 3,306 tonnes.

Further shipments were recorded to Mongolia (1,945 tonnes), Uzbekistan (1,757 tonnes), and Serbia (1,387 tonnes). Compared with December, the share of Kazakhstan and Belarus increased, while volumes to Mongolia and Uzbekistan also rose noticeably.

