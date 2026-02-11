Ukraine launches support program for organic berry and nut producers and processors

A new support program for producers and processors of organic berries and nuts is being launched in Ukraine. The initiative is designed for new operators who plan to start organic production, are currently in the transition period from conventional to organic production, or intend to introduce a new activity within the organic sector.

The program provides partial compensation for costs associated with organic certification. The initiative aims to increase the competitiveness of Ukrainian small and medium-sized enterprises in berry and nut value chains by facilitating compliance with international organic standards.

Organic certification is a key requirement for accessing demanding and premium international markets. It contributes to improved product quality, higher added value, and long-term business sustainability. At the same time, certification costs often create a significant entry barrier for new operators.

The program is open to:

new berry and nut producers who are starting operations or undergoing the transition period from conventional to organic production

existing operators introducing a new type of organic activity in berries or nuts

new processors applying for organic certification for the first time

Within the framework of the program, 30 new organic berry and nut operators will be selected. Each selected participant will receive partial reimbursement of certification costs of up to EUR 500 per operator.

