GFI celebrates 25 years of association work and becomes the BDF

On Thursday evening, February 5, the 9th Fructinale took place at the new DEEP location. The mix of entertainment, fresh catering, networking, and an unusual venue in the spectacular columned cathedral on the second basement level beneath the former Bötzow brewery made this year's event unique once again.

With numerous representatives from production, wholesale, retail, and gastronomy, the biennial evening event once again demonstrated its high status in the international wholesale market sector. Main organizer GFI had two reasons to celebrate this time: the umbrella organization of German fresh markets not only celebrated a quarter of a century of association work but also announced its official renaming to Bundesverband der Frischemärkte (BDF, en.: Federal Association of Fresh Markets).

© Hugo Huijbers | FreshPlaza.com

There was also plenty of variety on offer after a busy day at the trade fair. Guests were treated to several entertaining show acts, although there was still plenty of time for networking and good conversations. The highlight of the biennial evening event, however, was the traditional award ceremony for the Buddy Bears, presented to friends and partners of the sector. The first of a total of three Buddy Bears went to Naomi Thomas, the 31-year-old head of Giocola e.K., a company based at Munich's wholesale market. She is mainly involved in the import and distribution of Italian leafy vegetables and runs the business together with her father, Georg Steinkeller.

In the weekly market trade category, the award went to the True family, who sell a wide selection of fruit and vegetables at Bremen's weekly markets, come rain or shine. Michaela Schneider won the third and final Buddy Bear for her personal commitment to the sector, including her work on behalf of women in an industry that remains male-dominated.

