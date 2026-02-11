Ventilation systems for potato storage in the spotlight

In recent years, the volume of potato storage has increased significantly in potato-growing regions. This development is driven on the one hand by the requirements of marketing partners to obtain good-quality potatoes from producers throughout the year. On the other hand, in most cases, storage was also economically viable due to the positive price development during the marketing period. This topic will also be reflected in the technical and exhibition program of PotatoEurope 2026. The international meeting place for potato growers, processors, and marketers from Germany and abroad will take place for the first time on September 9 and 10, 2026, at Rittergut Gestorf 1 in Springe near Hanover. The event is organized by the DLG (German Agricultural Society).

While bulk storage predominates for potatoes for industrial use, table and seed potatoes are now almost exclusively stored in crates. Various ventilation systems are available for both surface storage and crate storage.

© Hugo Huijbers | FreshPlaza.com

Exhibitors at the last Potato Europe in Germany in 2022. The trade event takes place every four years, alternating between Germany, the Netherlands, France, and Belgium.

Ventilation systems for bulk storage

When storing industrial and processing potatoes in buildings for further processing into French fries, chips, starch, or convenience products, the focus is often on low storage costs combined with high performance in storing and removing the potatoes. These requirements can often be met more easily with bulk storage than with storage in crates. On the other hand, in flat storage, especially for long-term storage, there is an increased risk of storage pressure marks, the intensity and frequency of which can increase significantly due to large stack heights. This can significantly limit the marketability of the potatoes, depending, among other things, on the intended use.

The various ventilation systems used in bulk storage differ mainly in terms of the air flow from fans to generate pressure and the duct system to distribute this air in the potato stack.

Above-ground ducts

Above-ground ducts are often used when storage space needs to be created as cost-effectively as possible and/or when, after the potatoes have been removed, the space is to be used for other purposes, such as the temporary storage of grain, in compliance with food regulations. Above-ground ducts are also the easiest way to ventilate flat storage areas for short-term storage or the conversion of old buildings. The ventilation industry offers semi-circular sheet metal or triangular wooden ducts for this purpose.

Underground ducts

Equipping bulk storage facilities with underground ducts results in a consistently level floor surface, which makes storage and retrieval much easier compared to above-ground ducts. Although underground ducts involve higher investment costs due to the comparatively greater construction effort, they incur hardly any repair costs and do not reduce the storage volume. The underfloor channels should be arranged as perpendicular as possible to the direction of storage, which, on the one hand, limits the channel length and thus the required cross-sections, and on the other hand, also facilitates more intensive ventilation of freshly harvested potatoes during storage.

Full slatted floor

With a full slatted floor, the potatoes are ventilated via a floor that is perforated across its entire surface. Only concrete slatted floors supported by bearings are used for this purpose. The slatted floors, which are specially manufactured for potato ventilation, are available in lengths of up to 3.00 m, allowing for corresponding channel widths. The air is distributed from the fans to the channels via walk-in ventilation walls, and individual channels can be closed off using flaps or slides if necessary.

Ventilation systems for crate storage

Crate storage allows even small loads to be stored separately, for example, seed potatoes or table potatoes for direct marketing. Filling can be done either directly in the field using a potato harvester or on the farm using special crate-filling equipment. Large crate storage also facilitates the removal of different loads or small quantities.

Free convection ventilation

In the simplest form of crate ventilation, free convection ventilation (FCV), open large crates are placed in a storage room where air exchange takes place without the use of fans, only via flaps. This minimizes energy costs and noise emissions, but the influence on the storage temperature is limited due to the strong dependence on weather conditions.

Crate room ventilation

The throw ventilation system is predominantly used for room ventilation of potatoes, in which the supply air is thrown at high speed over a stack of crates via ventilation towers. The air then flows back through the stack to the exhaust air flaps next to the ventilation tower. The crates are placed in a row close together, with a gap of about 10 to 20 cm between the rows of crates.

Forced ventilation of closed large crates

When it comes to forced ventilation of large closed crates, only the single-layer system has actually gained practical significance. In this system, the air supplied by a transverse axial fan in the ventilation wall flows through air outlets into the pallet base of each crate. To achieve an even distribution of air to all crates standing in a row in the single-layer system of forced pressure ventilation of crates, the air velocity in the crate bases should not exceed 5 m/s.

Forced ventilation of large open crates

Forced ventilation of large open crates can be combined with either a suction or pressure system, but both can have very different effects on the storage result. In forced ventilation of large open crates, the crates are set up in front of a special ventilation wall in double rows with a clear distance of 0.4 to 0.6 m, both in the suction and pressure methods. While the suction system creates negative pressure in the space between the double rows, the pressure method creates positive pressure in the opposite direction.

Technical program on potato production

The technical program at PotatoEurope 2026 offers a wide range of topics in DLG spotlights, expert stages, technical forums, expert talks, and practical discussion formats. The focus is on the key challenges of modern potato cultivation, but also on solutions.

Visitors can find out about the latest research and technology trends, experience best practices from agricultural practice, and discuss with experts and pioneers. The program includes the latest breeds and varieties in the trial fields, innovative technology and machine demonstrations, and live demonstrations of robotics.

For more information:

https://www.potatoeurope.de/