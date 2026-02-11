“In Cadiz, villages evacuated and fields completely flooded by heavy rain”

Dutchman Hanno Wonink has lived in the province of Cadiz, Spain, since 1997. After an adventure in cut flower cultivation, supplying the Dutch flower auction for 12 years, he eventually moved into open-field vegetables. Since 2005, he has been responsible for sourcing carrots for Dutch traders, and last year he began cultivating his own cauliflower.

"Here in the hinterland of Cadiz, there has been an enormous amount of rain, with more than 500 mm falling in one village in a single day. Over 6,000 people have been evacuated. Many fields have been flooded. My own harvester also blew over; we had to recover it with a crane truck," says Hanno. "In general, plots will be lost. That is, of course, hard to take, because losing one plot can jeopardize your entire year."

The biggest development Hanno has seen during his years in Spain is the growing foreign influence in cultivation. "If you look at the large farming companies here in Seville, they are often backed by Dutch companies. Spaniards tend to take less initiative themselves and often perform best when there is a foreigner behind the operation. Incidentally, this is a phenomenon you also see in other countries."

Hanno has been growing cauliflower on 60 hectares since last year. "We use a large warehouse and employ a permanent cutting team. Next year, we would like to expand somewhat," says the grower. "The start of the Spanish cauliflower season was difficult because France had a lot of product. We rely on our established marketing channels and try to absorb as much volume as possible. Our sales are entirely focused on retail. It may not offer the highest price, but it guarantees consistent purchases."

According to Hanno, the success of Spanish carrots largely depends on the storage of carrot harvests in the Netherlands. The Dutch are able to harvest late into the year and tend to continue with their own product for as long as possible. Nevertheless, they often require new imported carrots from early April onwards. "For next season, I expect a normal season. Organic carrots are also an important product for us, which we mainly export to Germany."

Another development, according to Hanno, is that the domestic Spanish market is becoming increasingly important for carrot sales. "Spain is a large market with around 50 million inhabitants, and carrot consumption is rising," he says. He does not see a role for himself in focusing on new products. "Everything has to be exactly right if you want to make money from it, but in general, new products only cost money."

In those nearly 30 years, Wonink has put down deep roots. A return to the Netherlands is therefore out of the question for him. "I travel to the Netherlands a few times a year to visit family and friends, but I feel very much at home here."

