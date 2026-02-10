Moldova supports export with abolition of phytosanitary certificate fees from February

The National Agency for Food Safety, ANSA of Moldova, has announced that fees for issuing phytosanitary certificates for export and re-export of agricultural products will be abolished starting February 5, 2026, according to Logos Press.

The decision follows the enactment of Law No 227/2025, which aims to optimize procedures for obtaining export permits. This measure reduces the financial burden on businesses and simplifies export operations, making them more accessible.

Phytosanitary certificates confirm that plant products meet sanitary and phytosanitary standards and are required for entering foreign markets. By eliminating the fees, ANSA aims to increase the competitiveness of Moldovan exporters, support producers, and facilitate access to international markets.

ANSA emphasized that the measure is part of broader reforms focused on the digitalization of public services, the reduction of bureaucratic barriers, and the development of the agri-food sector. The agency stated that this step is a concrete measure to support producers and promote exports and that ANSA will continue to simplify government services and provide business support.

Exporters are expected to benefit immediately as the removal of fees lowers operational costs and encourages more companies to engage in foreign trade. The reform is aligned with Moldova's broader efforts to strengthen agricultural export potential and integrate further into European and global markets.

