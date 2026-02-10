Luxembourg growers dispute apple pesticide risk claims

Jean-Claude Müller, president of the Lëtzebuerger Landesuebstbauveräin, Luxembourg's National Fruit Growers' Association, has rejected claims suggesting apples pose a risk to children's health, stating that detected pesticide residues are minimal, regulated, and within safety limits. Speaking on RTL Radio, Müller said he was shocked by the conclusions drawn from a recent study by Pesticide Action Network Europe and by the way Luxembourg apple growers were portrayed.

The study, referenced by the Luxembourg environmental group Mouvement écologique, reported that 85 per cent of apples sold in Europe contain pesticide residues. Samples from Luxembourg showed an average of five residues per apple, with some containing up to seven. The group warned of a "chemical cocktail" and raised concerns about potential risks, particularly for children.

Müller rejected the suggestion that growers are endangering children's health, describing such claims as misleading and stating they amount to "defamation of an entire profession." He said residues identified are far below levels considered harmful and noted that modern analytical techniques can detect extremely small traces without implying health risks. By way of comparison, he said sugar can be detected in the Upper Sûre Lake without indicating pollution.

Addressing criticism that food safety assessments focus on individual substances rather than combined effects, Müller said this issue is monitored at the EU level by the European Food Safety Authority, which reassesses authorised products and evaluates risks on an ongoing basis. He acknowledged that long-term research continues, but said this does not mean risks are ignored.

Müller said he understands public concern and stressed that growers aim to produce healthy fruit. However, he stated that large-scale fruit production requires some use of plant protection products. He added that Luxembourg growers already reduce pesticide use through integrated production, including avoiding chemical treatments when natural predators are sufficient and using pest-disruption techniques.

The study also identified substances classed by the EU as candidates for substitution. Müller said growers seek alternatives where viable and rely on specialised advisory services to further reduce pesticide use. Switching to disease-resistant varieties was discussed, but he noted that consumer demand remains focused on varieties such as Jonagold and Golden Delicious.

On voluntary labelling of pesticide residues, Müller expressed reservations, citing variation over time due to natural degradation and the timing of treatments. He added that detected residues often relate to storage disease prevention.

