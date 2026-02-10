South Korea grants market access for South African table grapes

The Department of Agriculture has confirmed that the Republic of South Africa has obtained market access for the export of fresh table grapes to the Republic of Korea. The Korean authorities notified South Africa of the market opening on 23 January 2026, allowing exports to commence once consignments are ready for shipment.

Negotiations for access to the Korean market began more than 20 years ago. Progress accelerated following continued technical engagements between both countries, including a physical field verification visit conducted in South Africa in February 2025. This visit concluded with agreement on the Republic of Korea's phytosanitary import requirements for South African table grapes.

South Africa is among the top five table grape exporters globally. The table grape industry contributes to export earnings and employment within the agricultural sector. According to the South African Table Grape Industry, around 55 per cent of South Africa's table grape exports are destined for the European Union, while approximately 20 per cent are shipped to the United Kingdom. The 2025–26 export season is progressing, with an estimated 79.4 million cartons of 4.5 kilograms forecast for export, representing a 0.6 per cent increase on the previous season.

All fresh table grapes exported from South Africa to the Republic of Korea must comply with the agreed phytosanitary and food safety requirements. Exporters, production units, and packhouses supplying this market must be registered with the Department of Agriculture and obtain an allocated production unit code and packhouse code.

Registered production units are required to apply good agricultural practices. These include orchard sanitation, the use of integrated pest management, or other control measures to address quarantine pests identified by the Republic of Korea during the production period.

The Department of Agriculture stated that compliance with the phytosanitary import conditions is required to maintain market access. The final phytosanitary import conditions governing table grape exports from South Africa to the Republic of Korea are available through the Department of Agriculture.

