New Covent Garden Market named Britain’s best wholesale market for 2026

New Covent Garden Market has been named Britain's Best Wholesale Market 2026. The award was presented at the Great British Market Awards ceremony during the NABMA Conference in Birmingham and was handed over by Julia Buckley MP, Chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Markets Group.

The award acknowledges the role of New Covent Garden Market as a major UK horticultural wholesale centre serving foodservice, hospitality, and independent retail customers across London and the South East.

© New Covent Garden Market

According to market figures, tenants at New Covent Garden Market recorded a combined turnover of around £944 million in the last year and employed more than 2,500 people. The market hosts a wide range of established, multi-generational businesses active in fruit, vegetables, flowers, and plants.

The site also includes the Food Exchange, which provides office space for food businesses, and Mission Kitchen, which offers shared commercial kitchens and co-working facilities for start-up food companies.

A redevelopment programme is underway and is expected to be completed in 2028. The project includes the modernisation of the wholesale market alongside wider regeneration of the Nine Elms area. The aim is to support the future needs of independent retail and catering businesses within a new food, drink, and flower district in London. © New Covent Garden Market

"We're absolutely thrilled that the Market has been awarded this honour for 2026," said Wanda Goldwag OBE, Chair of the Covent Garden Market Authority. "The wholesale market sector continues to be crucial to the food and floral supply chains across the UK, and to be recognised as best in class at a time when we are making major upgrades and equipping our tenants for the future is especially gratifying.

"Thank you to the panel of judges and to NABMA for managing the award. It means a lot for a sector that often hides its brilliance under a bushel to receive recognition of this kind."

On behalf of market tenants, Gary Marshall, Chairman of the Covent Garden Tenants' Association, commented: "The last few months have seen significant milestones reached in the redevelopment of the market and the culmination of our celebrations of the Market's 50th anniversary in Nine Elms. More importantly, though, the tenants here have continued to deliver premium quality fresh produce and world-class service levels, lifting the market's turnover to unprecedented levels while working in partnership with some of the very best suppliers and customers around.

"We've already begun this year with the opening of a fantastic new Buyers' Walk that opens up so much opportunity for the fruit and vegetable wholesalers here. So we will justifiably all feel proud of this accolade, while not only keeping our focus on living up to the standards required of Britain's Best Wholesale Market, but ensuring we evolve and adapt to maintain our position at the forefront of this great industry."

© New Covent Garden MarketFor more information:

Covent Garden Market Authority

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7720 2211

Email: [email protected]

www.newcoventgardenmarket.com