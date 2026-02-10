'Presence of Spanish cucumbers remains limited'

The presence of the dominant Spanish cucumbers had improved in some areas as a result of better growing conditions, but it was still rather limited. The high ratings, therefore, often remained unchanged. However, in some places, Spanish products were too small, or their condition left something to be desired, meaning that they could only be sold at a significant discount. In addition, according to the German BLE, cheaper Greek loads were increasingly arriving, which were usually sold quickly thanks to their low prices.

The relevance of Dutch and Belgian products had increased, meaning that they were in competition with Spanish deliveries. Overall, marketing was rather sluggish. The not particularly strong demand could be met without difficulty. Mini cucumbers came mainly from Spain and Turkey, with Dutch loads supplementing the trade. Prices tended to rise overall.

Apples

As usual at this time of year, domestic supplies continued to dominate the market. Elstar, Boskoop, Jonagold, and Braeburn played the leading role, followed by Wellant, Pinova, and Tenroy in terms of importance.

Pears

Italian shipments predominated and remained relatively high-priced for the most part, as their quality left nothing to be desired.

Table grapes

Interest could have been better, and sales were rather sluggish. Nevertheless, prices remained stable for the most part.

Oranges

Spanish deliveries of Lane Late and Navelate increased, while Navelina lost market share. Washington Navel was the main variety delivered from Turkey, while Baladi came from Egypt.

Small citrus fruits

The winter weather improved accommodation possibilities. Clearance was often possible. Traders were generally able to confirm their previous calls and, in some cases, even increase them slightly.

Lemons

Primofiori from Spain continued to dominate. Lama from Turkey started the season with small quantities.

Bananas

Business was largely uneventful. In some places, interest had waned, forcing traders to offer discounts. Cauliflower. In general, marketing was relatively quiet, and demand was met without difficulty.

Lettuce

Iceberg lettuce came exclusively from Spain. In some cases, availability was limited due to growth-inhibiting cultivation conditions. The high prices of the previous week, therefore, frequently remained unchanged.

Tomatoes

Turkish and Dutch shipments in particular had increased. Demand was not unfavorable but could be met without difficulty.

Bell peppers

Spanish and Turkish shipments dominated, followed by Moroccan imports in terms of importance. Marketing was rounded off by Egyptian, Israeli, and Italian deliveries.

Source: BLE