Photo report: 20th anniversary of the International Berlin Potato Evening

Around 500 guests from 15 countries accepted the invitation from the German Potato Trade Association (DKHV) to attend the 20th International Berlin Potato Evening (IBK). Representatives from across the potato industry, academia, associations, and politics met for the first time at the festively decorated TITANIC Chaussee Berlin in this anniversary year. They used the evening to engage in intensive discussions about the current challenges and political framework conditions for the sector.

In his opening speech, DKHV President Thomas Herkenrath recalled the beginnings of this series of events on the eve of Fruit Logistica. The Berlin Potato Evening took place for the first time in 2005. What began with around 50 participants in the fireplace room of the InterContinental Berlin has developed over two decades into the most important meeting place for the potato industry.

© Hugo Huijbers | FreshPlaza.com Representatives of the German potato industry at this year's Potato Evening

Large harvest in 2025 shapes the market situation

The focus was on the current market situation: the 2025 potato season is characterized by an unusually large harvest. Expanded cultivation areas and favorable growing conditions have had a noticeable impact on the market. What is special this year is that all European countries are facing the same situation: price pressure, high inventories, and changes in international trade structures are posing considerable challenges for the entire market.

Herkenrath classified the situation as part of a typical market cycle. Following high prices in previous years, additional production decisions were made that led to this situation. However, the decisive factor is how this phase is handled. "The trade bears responsibility for stability in the value chain, for managing surpluses, and for securing outlets," emphasized the DKHV president. However, it must also be ensured that producers retain long-term economic prospects.

DKHV President Thomas Herkenrath flanked by the two potato queens of the Lüneburg Heath (left) and Bavaria.

Competitiveness under pressure

The structural burdens on the sector were clearly addressed: rising production and logistics costs, high energy prices by international standards, bureaucracy, and overregulation. These factors are significantly weakening the competitiveness of the German and European potato sector.

Confidence and responsibility for the future

Despite the exceptional market situation, the DKHV president was confident. What is important now is prudence instead of panic, perseverance instead of hasty decisions, and above all, cooperation within the sector. "When producers, retailers, processors, logistics companies, associations, and politicians act responsibly together, the potato industry has mastered every comparable situation in the past. We will manage it this time too," said Herkenrath.

At the same time, the president looked ahead: with the founding of the "Young DKHV", the association specifically involves the next generation of potato traders in its work. Despite all the digital possibilities, personal exchange, networks, and dialogue remain indispensable for the future of the sector.

International Berlin Potato Evening as a platform for dialogue

The 20th International Berlin Potato Evening once again underscored the importance of its format as a platform for dialogue and networking within the sector. Herkenrath encouraged all guests to use the evening after the official part of the event for personal conversations, professional exchanges, and international networking. The DKHV would like to thank all participants, exhibitors, sponsors, and the event team.

