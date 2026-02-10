"Defending European tomatoes is defending Europe." With this clear message, a group of European tomato growers launched their joint manifesto last week at Fruit Logistica 2026 in Berlin. They also called on the European Union to adopt a fairer and more consistent trade policy, in line with the values ​​on which the EU itself is founded.

The campaign, titled "We 'Tomato' Europe, Don't Betray EU Tomato," was launched by the Spanish industry association Fepex, with support from organizations in France, Italy, the Netherlands, Portugal, and Poland.

According to Ignacio Antequera, director of Fepex, this initiative aims to unite growers from across Europe -from Portugal to France, from Italy to the Netherlands, and from France to Spain- in the fight for something fundamental: the future of the European tomato.

"This product embodies a unique model centered on food safety, sustainability through investment in R&D and responsible practices, and social justice owing to fair working conditions. This model results from sector innovation and efforts, and we must prevent it from being replaced by imports that lack the same standards," he stressed.

Juan Jesús Lara, president of the Fepex Tomato Committee, presented the manifesto and warned of the increasing pressure on the sector caused by unfair competition, unreciprocated trade agreements, and declining food safety standards within the European Union. "We are not asking for preferential treatment. We are asking for fairness: that every tomato entering Europe meets the same standards as those of our growers. If Europe abandons the European tomato, it will also abandon its own values," he said.

The manifesto's key points are:

Europe must guarantee its food security. A sustainable tomato sector for European consumers. Unfair competition is a recognized problem throughout Europe. The trade agreement with Morocco is under legal challenge. European consumers have a right to transparency. Trade policy must align with the European Green Deal. There must be clear policies in place to protect European tomatoes. Defending the European tomato is defending Europe.

