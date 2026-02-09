Sign up for our daily Newsletter and stay up to date with all the latest news!

Subscribe I am already a subscriber

You are using software which is blocking our advertisements (adblocker).

As we provide the news for free, we are relying on revenues from our banners. So please disable your adblocker and reload the page to continue using this site.
Thanks!

Click here for a guide on disabling your adblocker.

Sign up for our daily Newsletter and stay up to date with all the latest news!

Subscribe I am already a subscriber

Moldova remains top buyer of Ukrainian tomatoes in 2025

In 2025, Moldova accounted for 61.5% of Ukraine's tomato exports, Logos Press reports. Poland and Romania were the other leading importers, with shares of 34.1% and 1.1%, respectively.

Moldova's share in Ukraine's tomato exports has declined compared with 2024, when it accounted for 86% of shipments. Overall, Ukrainian tomato exports also fell significantly, totaling 553 t last year. At the same time, Ukraine's tomato imports increased by about a third, reaching 105 t, with Moldova importing around 14 t. Both countries remain nearly net importers of these vegetables, with Turkey serving as the main supplier.

Source: logos-pres.md

Related Articles → See More