Moldova remains top buyer of Ukrainian tomatoes in 2025

In 2025, Moldova accounted for 61.5% of Ukraine's tomato exports, Logos Press reports. Poland and Romania were the other leading importers, with shares of 34.1% and 1.1%, respectively.
Moldova's share in Ukraine's tomato exports has declined compared with 2024, when it accounted for 86% of shipments. Overall, Ukrainian tomato exports also fell significantly, totaling 553 t last year. At the same time, Ukraine's tomato imports increased by about a third, reaching 105 t, with Moldova importing around 14 t. Both countries remain nearly net importers of these vegetables, with Turkey serving as the main supplier.
Source: logos-pres.md