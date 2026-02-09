Moldova starts table grape exports strongly in January

In January 2026, Moldova exported nearly 9,200 tonnes of table grapes to 21 countries, with total export revenues reaching USD 7.6 million. The average invoice price stood at USD 0.83/kg, Logos Press reports. This is a solid result for the winter period, given the relatively low quality of the 2025 grape harvest.

The figures were presented by Gheorghe Gaberi, Chairman of the Association of Moldovan Grape Producers and Exporters (APESM), during the association's traditional winter seminar on dry pruning of vineyards held in Ialoveni.

Between August 2025 and January 2026, Moldova shipped almost 63,700 tonnes of table grapes from the 2025 harvest to 42 countries. Total production of table grapes in 2025 was estimated at 85–90 thousand tonnes, suggesting that limited volumes of last year's grapes may still be exported in the current month.

Over the full 2025 calendar year, Moldova exported 64,570 tonnes of table grapes (including 10,200 tonnes from the 2024 harvest), generating USD 59.47 million in export revenues. The average export price declined to USD 0.92/kg, compared with USD 1.13/kg a year earlier, largely due to heavy rainfall during the autumn harvest, which negatively affected fruit quality. Winter storage further reduced quality, putting additional pressure on prices.

The European Union accounted for 28,700 tonnes, or 44.6% of Moldova's total table grape exports in 2025, with shipments valued at USD 39.72 million. The average export price to EU markets reached USD 1.38/kg, around 50% higher than Moldova's overall average across all destinations.

Romania remained the largest buyer of Moldovan table grapes in 2025, importing 16,470 tonnes worth USD 23.9 million, followed by Russia (9,480 tonnes, USD 8.0 million) and Poland (6,600 tonnes, USD 8.9 million).

Moldova has approximately 16,000 hectares of fruit-bearing table grape vineyards. Around 90% are trained on traditional vertical trellis systems, although the area under Pergola-type vineyards has been expanding steadily over the past seven years. More than 10,000 farming households are involved in table grape production across the country.

