76 Tajik exporters registered in the EU’s REX system

A total of 76 Tajik export companies have been registered in the European Union's Registered Exporter System (REX), according to the Export Agency under the Government of Tajikistan. Registration allows exporters to benefit from preferential access to EU markets.

The agency said the registrations were made possible by the introduction of a self-certification system for the origin of goods. This system enables Tajik exporters to access customs preferences and simplifies export procedures when supplying products to the EU.

The REX system was introduced by the European Union for developing countries under the Generalised Scheme of Preferences (GSP). Registration is fully digital and free of charge. Companies registered in the system can use electronic documentation for exports to EU countries, facilitating trade procedures and supporting the development of e-commerce.

Source: www.asiaplustj.info