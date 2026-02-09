Strong winds cause substantial damage to Alicante's agricultural sector

ASAJA Alicante reported that the strong wind episodes from January 25 to 31, 2026, caused significant damage to multiple crops and agricultural infrastructure in Alicante province.

In those days, the State Meteorological Agency (AEMET) issued alerts for strong winds, with gusts reaching very high levels in many parts of Alicante. Consistent winds and gusts of up to 90 km/h were recorded along the coast and in other inland areas.

© ASAJA Alicante

"We don't expect these winds to significantly affect this season's production volume. However, they caused considerable damage to the quality of the produce, breaking stalks and knocking fruit down," stated Antonio Gascón, head of ASAJA Alicante's insurance department.

Most of the damage has occurred in citrus crops, particularly in Vega Baja and Marina Alta, where strong winds have caused the fruit to rub against branches and stalks, leading to fruit falling to the ground. This has significantly impacted both the volume and quality of lemon, orange, and mandarin production.

© ASAJA Alicante

The weather episode, characterized by sustained gusts and active wind warnings, has caused damage in many fields during a critical phase of the citrus production cycle. "The total volume will be preserved, but some of the crop will be destroyed and unable to reach the market, resulting in a direct loss for the grower," Gascón warned.

In Marina Baixa, the strong winds caused branches to break off loquat trees, affecting their growth and normal development, which they will now need to recover.

© ASAJA Alicante



However, the damage extends beyond the fruit and plants. In the Vinalopó Mitjà region, especially in Monforte del Cid, mesh structures used for cultivating table grapes have also been significantly affected by this phenomenon.

Additionally, reports in several parts of Vega Baja and Marina Alta indicate damage to greenhouses, including torn tarpaulins and faulty fastening systems. This will lead to extra costs for growers and a decrease in production capacity in the coming months.

The organization emphasizes that the increasing frequency of adverse events like strong gusts, extended droughts, or heavy rains calls for agricultural and climate policies that include effective risk management tools, as well as Agrarian Insurance tailored to the climate realities. This insurance should provide genuine crop protection because "the problem is that wind is very poorly covered by agricultural insurance. In crops such as lemon there is no such cover at all, and in the rest the insurable damage is very limited," according to Gascón.

For more information:

ASAJA Alicante

www.alicanteasaja.com