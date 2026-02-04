Tropical Blue blueberry shows early performance in southern Spain

Global Plant Genetics reports that recent commercial field visits in the Huelva region of southern Spain have confirmed the early production characteristics of its Tropical Blue blueberry variety. According to observations across several grower sites, the variety is producing fruit in very early production windows and showing early yields from plantings in their first, second, and third harvest years.

© Global Plant Genetics

Growers reported that Tropical Blue is performing consistently across both substrate-based and soil-grown systems, indicating that the variety can be integrated into different commercial production models used in the region. The assessments were carried out under standard commercial conditions rather than trial settings.

Across the visited sites, growers noted uniform fruit development, with berries meeting early-season market requirements in terms of firmness and postharvest behaviour. Fruit quality was reported as stable across the different locations and cultivation methods.

© Global Plant Genetics

In parallel, some growers in Huelva are adjusting management practices to improve harvesting efficiency. One approach being applied is late-summer pruning, commonly referred to as "pinching," carried out around August. When used selectively, this technique results in a more concentrated ripening period.

Growers indicated that a narrower ripening window can reduce the number of harvest passes required, which in turn supports labour planning and may lower harvesting costs. This management response reflects ongoing efforts to adapt production systems to labour availability and cost considerations.

The combination of early fruiting, early returns from young plantings, and stable fruit quality positions Tropical Blue as an option for growers aiming to access early marketing windows. The variety's performance under commercial conditions in southern Spain is being used by Global Plant Genetics as part of its broader evaluation of varietal behaviour in different production environments.

The company said its breeding program continues to focus on validating varieties under practical growing conditions, with attention given to how genetics interact with cultivation systems, climate, and harvest logistics. Observations from Huelva are contributing to that assessment as blueberry production systems continue to evolve across major European growing regions.

