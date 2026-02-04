Alliance between Italy and Georgia to modernise agriculture and target global exports

RK Growers is an Italian company that specialises in the production and international marketing of premium fruit, boasting over sixty years of experience and a consolidated presence on the main world markets, and represented by president Paolo Carissimo. Offices and sales branches are located in Italy, Europe, India, Asia, and Latin America. Niadagi is a Georgian full-cycle agricultural consulting and development company, founded by Nikoloz Didebashvili, active in the development of modern horticultural projects and in the introduction of international standards and technologies into the country. The local team includes professionals such as Shota Tsukoshvili, president of the Blueberry Growers Association, who contribute to the vertically-integrated management aspects and positioning of the Georgian product. Together, RK Growers and Niadagi have entered into a strategic partnership to accelerate the modernisation of the Georgian horticultural sector and enhance its export potential, with a focus on high-value-added chains such as blueberries and hazelnuts.

FreshPlaza (FP) - Can you tell us what the new cooperation between RK Growers and Niadagi consists of?

Paolo Carissimo (PC) - I am speaking on behalf of RK Growers to present the exclusive cooperation we have formalised with Niadagi, with the aim of accelerating Georgia's transition to a modern and strongly export-oriented horticultural sector. Our partnership combines the over 60 years of experience of RK Growers concerning premium fruit production and global trade, with Niadagi's full-cycle project management and operational know-how in Georgia.

FP - What were the first concrete steps of this cooperation?

PC - A milestone was the initiation of structured export projects for Georgian blueberries and hazelnuts, taking advantage of our logistics network and our established customer base. Georgian blueberries have already been shipped to India, while the hazelnuts have reached the Italian market, setting a precedent for expanding programmes on high-value-added categories in the future.

FP - What do these first shipments show about Georgia's potential?

PC - They show that Georgia is able to meet stringent quality and consistency requirements when supported by integrated planning throughout the supply chain, from agronomy to post-harvest to the commercial side. For us, this is confirmation that, with the right technical and organisational support, the country can establish itself as a reliable origin in the international fruit and vegetable scene.

© Ministero dell'Agricoltura della GeorgiaThe Georgian Minister of Agriculture with delegations from the two companies (RK Growers and Niadagi)

FP - How is the partnership between RK Growers and Niadagi formally structured?

PC - The partnership is framed by a Memorandum of Cooperation signed in December 2025, which appoints RK Growers as the exclusive representative of Niadagi for a wide range of activities. We are talking about international trade, the development of licensed varieties, and investment projects, all areas in which we are already working jointly.

FP - What crops and interventions are you focusing on today?

PC - We are expanding the blueberry and table grape production, introducing new licensed varieties, and working to bring Georgian orchards in line with international standards. This also means investing in new equipment and infrastructure that fully meet these standards, from the field to packaging.

FP - What role does Niadagi play in the internal development of the Georgian agricultural sector?

PC - In parallel with its commercial activities, Niadagi has launched the AgriFuture Georgia platform and has strengthened its relations with financial institutions to support farmers. The aim is to provide them with technical knowledge and tailor-made financing tools for new plants and infrastructure, thereby creating a solid foundation for sustainable growth.

FP - What are your expectations for the 2026 season?

PC - Looking ahead to the 2026 season, we plan to further expand our export programmes, especially for blueberries and hazelnuts. At the same time, we want to consolidate Georgia's role as a reliable source of high-quality fruit and vegetables, increasingly integrating Italian expertise and Georgian potential.