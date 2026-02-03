New packaging and logistics facility opens in Ridderkerk

On 2 February, Looije Group opened a new packaging and logistics location in Ridderkerk, the Netherlands. The first phase of the facility, covering 17,000 m2, is now operational. The site forms part of the company's ongoing expansion of its packaging and logistics activities in the Netherlands.

© Looije Group

According to owner Piet Looije, the new location is intended to increase operational capacity and flexibility within the group's network. "With the new location in Ridderkerk, we are creating unlimited opportunities to serve our customers even better. The intensive cooperation with R&M Forwarding enables us to further increase our capacity and flexibility and to continue to deliver at the highest quality level that our customers have come to expect from us."

The Ridderkerk site will be developed in phases, with additional space to be brought into operation over the coming years. This phased rollout is designed to align capacity growth with customer demand while maintaining existing service levels.

© Looije Group

The new location operates under R&M2, a cooperation between Looije Group and R&M Forwarding, and is focused on packaging and logistics services for the fruit and vegetable sector. Activities include sorting, packing, repacking, and labelling of fresh produce. These services are aimed at wholesalers, growers' associations, and exporters, with workflows adapted to specific customer and product requirements.

Looije Group has been active in packaging and processing for the fruit and vegetable sector for 25 years and uses automated systems and packaging technologies across its locations. The Ridderkerk facility is equipped with sorting and packaging lines, as well as track-and-trace systems intended to support monitoring and documentation throughout the logistics process.

With facilities in Ridderkerk, Rotterdam, Waddinxveen, and Strijen, the company operates a geographically spread network within key logistics hubs. The Ridderkerk site adds additional capacity within this network and is positioned close to existing transport and distribution infrastructure.

According to the company, the combination of multiple locations allows for coordination between packaging, storage, and transport activities. The Ridderkerk facility will primarily handle packaging and logistics flows linked to the surrounding horticultural and trading regions.

© Looije Group

Further construction and commissioning phases at the site are planned, although no timeline has been specified for the completion of the remaining space.

