Sign up for our daily Newsletter and stay up to date with all the latest news!

Subscribe I am already a subscriber

You are using software which is blocking our advertisements (adblocker).

As we provide the news for free, we are relying on revenues from our banners. So please disable your adblocker and reload the page to continue using this site.
Thanks!

Click here for a guide on disabling your adblocker.

Sign up for our daily Newsletter and stay up to date with all the latest news!

Subscribe I am already a subscriber
UK Wholesale banana prices - Week 5:

Costa Rica banana prices up 9 percent week on week

Average UK wholesale banana prices remained broadly steady in the current week, with price movements limited to a small number of dollar banana origins.

Colombia (Dollar) recorded a lower most usual price of £0.88 and an upper most usual of £1.04, resulting in a range of £0.15. The weekly average stood at £0.99, compared with £1.00 in the previous week, representing a decline of £0.01 or -1%.

Costa Rica (Dollar) reported prices between £0.97 and £1.01, with a narrow range of £0.04. The average price rose to £0.99 from £0.91 in the previous week, an increase of £0.08 or 9%.

© GOV.UK
Click to enlarge

Guatemala (Dollar) showed a lower most usual price of £0.97 and an upper most usual of £1.04, giving a range of £0.07. The average increased to £1.00 from £0.98, reflecting a week-on-week rise of £0.03 or 3%.

At an aggregate level, the ALL Dollar category recorded an average price of £0.99, up from £0.95 the previous week, representing an increase of £0.04 or 4%.

Similarly, the ALL EU category showed an average of £0.99, compared with £0.95 in the previous week, also marking a rise of £0.04 or 4%.

Overall, UK banana prices remain centred around £0.99, with week-on-week changes confined to specific dollar origins and higher-level category averages.

To view the full report, click here.

For more information:
GOV.UK
Tel: +44 (0) 7920 073612
Email: [email protected]
www.gov.uk

Related Articles → See More