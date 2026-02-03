Costa Rica banana prices up 9 percent week on week

Average UK wholesale banana prices remained broadly steady in the current week, with price movements limited to a small number of dollar banana origins.

Colombia (Dollar) recorded a lower most usual price of £0.88 and an upper most usual of £1.04, resulting in a range of £0.15. The weekly average stood at £0.99, compared with £1.00 in the previous week, representing a decline of £0.01 or -1%.

Costa Rica (Dollar) reported prices between £0.97 and £1.01, with a narrow range of £0.04. The average price rose to £0.99 from £0.91 in the previous week, an increase of £0.08 or 9%.

© GOV.UK

Click to enlarge

Guatemala (Dollar) showed a lower most usual price of £0.97 and an upper most usual of £1.04, giving a range of £0.07. The average increased to £1.00 from £0.98, reflecting a week-on-week rise of £0.03 or 3%.

At an aggregate level, the ALL Dollar category recorded an average price of £0.99, up from £0.95 the previous week, representing an increase of £0.04 or 4%.

Similarly, the ALL EU category showed an average of £0.99, compared with £0.95 in the previous week, also marking a rise of £0.04 or 4%.

Overall, UK banana prices remain centred around £0.99, with week-on-week changes confined to specific dollar origins and higher-level category averages.

To view the full report, click here.

For more information:

GOV.UK

Tel: +44 (0) 7920 073612

Email: [email protected]

www.gov.uk