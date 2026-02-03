Cox’s orange group apple prices rise 10 percent week on week

UK wholesale fruit prices showed mixed trends in the latest reporting week, with selective increases across several apple and pear categories, while others recorded declines or no reported changes, according to the latest data.

In apples, Bramley's seedling was reported at an average price of £1.22 per kg, up from £1.18, reflecting a weekly increase of £0.04 or 3%. Cox's orange group apples recorded firmer pricing, with the average rising from £1.14 to £1.25, an increase of £0.11 or 10%.

By contrast, Egremont Russet apples saw weaker prices. The average declined from £1.78 to £1.62, representing a decrease of £0.16 or -9%. Braeburn apples moved higher week on week, with the average price increasing from £1.10 to £1.15, a rise of £0.05 or 5%.

Gala apples recorded a slight decline, with the average easing from £1.23 to £1.20, a change of -£0.03 or -2%. Other Early Season apples were listed with no weekly comparison available. Other Mid Season apples were also listed without reported pricing data.

Other Late Season apples showed a sharp downward adjustment. The average price fell from £1.04 to £0.85, a reduction of £0.19, equating to -18%.

No weekly pricing data or changes were reported for Blackberries, Currants (Black), Currants (Red), Blueberries, Cherries, Gooseberries, Plums (Victoria), Plums (All other), Raspberries, or Strawberries, all of which remained listed without week-to-week movement.

In pears, Conference pears recorded an average price of £1.17 per kg, up from £1.08, representing a weekly increase of £0.09 or 8%. Doyenne du Comice pears showed the strongest movement in the category, with the average rising from £0.93 to £1.09, a gain of £0.16, equivalent to 17%.

Other pears were listed without reported pricing or weekly change.

Overall, the data reflect a mixed market for top fruit, with firmer prices for selected apple and pear varieties offset by declines in others, while several soft fruit categories showed no reported change in the latest week.

