Strong winds, snow, and heavy rain expected in several agricultural regions of Morocco

The Directorate General of Meteorology (DGM) has issued an orange weather alert for an episode marked by strong gusts of wind, snowfall, sometimes stormy rain, and a significant drop in temperatures, expected from Monday to Wednesday in several agricultural regions of Morocco.

Winds of up to 75 to 90 km/h are forecast over a broad north and northeast axis of the country, affecting in particular the Rif, Saïss, Middle Atlas, and Oriental regions. These conditions are likely to disrupt agricultural work in progress, particularly plant protection treatments, orchard pruning, and certain mechanical operations.

Heavy snowfall, of up to 40 to 60 cm above 1,500 meters, is also forecast in several of the mountainous provinces of the Middle and High Atlas. This could affect access to extensive livestock farming areas and the logistics of supplying agricultural inputs.

Heavy rain and thundery showers are also expected in the northwest of the country, as well as in certain regions of the Gharb, Saïss, and Middle Atlas. Overall, this rainfall will be beneficial for cereal crops and rangelands, despite a localized risk of waterlogging.

Finally, a cold snap is forecast, with minimum temperatures dropping to -6°C in some areas of the Atlas Mountains. The DGM is calling on farmers to take the necessary measures to protect sensitive crops, orchards, and young livestock from frost.

Source: AgriMaroc