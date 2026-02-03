"Actively supporting the further development of the Spanish fruit and vegetable industry"

At the turn of the year, long-time fruit trader Desirée Hecker and her son Ignacio founded the new company HECKER Fresh. Based in Hamburg, the company has its own staff in both Germany and Spain and primarily targets trading partners in Germany and Central Europe. "The new company is based on the desire to transfer many years of international experience in the fruit and vegetable trade into an independent, flexible, and customer-oriented structure. The aim is to connect producers and trading partners more directly, transparently, and efficiently, and to build sustainable, long-term business relationships," explain the two company founders upon request.

Deesirée Hecker can already look back on a long career in the fruit industry.

Comprehensive advice on products of Spanish origin

HECKER fresh wants to position itself in the market not only as a trading company but also as a consulting firm, they continue. The structure enables short decision-making processes, high flexibility, and close, personal cooperation with producers and customers. "The supplier and producer portfolio focuses on established producers with high quality, sustainability, and certification standards. This international structure enables us to operate close to the market and directly at the point of production."

Thanks to its local presence, Hecker Fresh can guarantee close support for producers, continuous quality control, and direct and personal customer service. "This proximity to the source and the market is a central component of our corporate philosophy and underlines our claim to be a reliable, transparent, and cooperative player in the international fresh produce trade," says Desirée Hecker (pictured above), herself a native of Spain.

In terms of product range, the focus is clearly on fruit and vegetables from the gardens of Spain. The range extends from classics such as tomatoes, cucumbers, and the like to watermelons and seasonal items to exotic fruits and specialties. "Our aim is to also serve our customers with seasonal premium and niche products, thereby contributing to greater differentiation in the European market. By strategically combining and overlapping production periods in Spain and other countries of origin, we can ensure continuous, stable, and reliable delivery throughout the year. This strategy allows us to compensate for seasonal fluctuations, maintain consistent quality and availability, and offer our customers long-term planning security."

The future of Spanish fruit and vegetable production

Spanish production is known to face major challenges such as water availability, climate change, rising production costs, and regulatory requirements, confirms the management of Hecker Fresh. "At the same time, however, there are great opportunities offered by technological innovations, sustainable cultivation concepts, premium and niche products, and the aforementioned differentiation in the European market. With our company, we want to actively support this development."

A key medium-term goal is to open another branch in Spain, specifically in Alicante. "The location will enable us to work more closely with our producers, manage processes more efficiently, and offer our customers an even more transparent, faster, and higher-quality service directly from the production facility. This structure creates clear added value for all parties involved, producers, trading partners, and end customers, and forms an important basis for the sustainable growth of our company," they conclude.

Visit the company at Fruit Logistica: Hall 25 / B51

HECKER Fresh

