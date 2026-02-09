Spanish pepper growers outperformed Dutch peers in 2024

For the first time in history, Spanish pepper producers have earned higher prices than their Dutch counterparts, according to an analysis by Hortoinfo based on FAO's FAOstat data. The most recent figures correspond to 2024.

In 2024, Spanish farmers sold their peppers at an average price 35% higher than Dutch producers, while also surpassing Moroccan growers by 137% and Turkish growers by 78%.

Hortoinfo's historical tracking shows that in 2015, Spanish peppers averaged €0.91/kg, rising to €1.07/kg in 2024. In the same period, Dutch prices fell from €1.12/kg to €0.79/kg.

Meanwhile, Moroccan peppers averaged €0.32/kg in 2015, climbing to €0.45/kg in 2024, while Turkish prices moved from €0.49/kg to €0.60/kg over the same period.

To facilitate comparisons, FAO prices reported in dollars were converted to euros using the annual average exchange rate, which ranged between €0.849 and €0.951 per dollar between 2015 and 2024.

Source: hortoinfo.es