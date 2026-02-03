David Sarmiento is elected as the new president of Trops

Trops unanimously elected David Sarmiento as the new chairman of its board of directors during its general assembly on Friday, January 30.

David Sarmiento, 52, is an agricultural engineer who has dedicated his entire career to Trops, joining the cooperative 26 years ago. Previously serving as Technical Director, his election as President demonstrates the members' recognition, trust, and fondness for a leader closely associated with the organization's growth, professionalism, and core values.

The new governing board, led by David Sarmiento, consists of 11 members representing all Trops' key regions: Malaga, Granada, Cadiz, Portugal, and the Valencia area. Its diverse and balanced makeup enhances territorial representation and reflects the high technical and human expertise of the new leadership.

The unanimous election and the strong participation at the assembly clearly indicate support for the project, David Sarmiento's leadership, and the work carried out in recent years.

The new Trops management would like to thank the previous Governing Board for their efforts and dedication, especially acknowledging its president, José Linares, for his 3 years as president and 22 years as a member of the board.

