“An offering developed for today’s market, with a focus on practicality, service, and quality”

Altamura OP concluded 2025 with a strong, positive balance, further solidifying its growth by expanding its presence in international and domestic markets.

"This is a result of the daily work and commitment of our associated farmers. They are the driving force behind our joint strategy, which is based on consistent quality, product innovation, and efficient supply chain organization," say Alfonso and Fabio Altamura, the president and vice president of the Italian producers' organization. "Our ability to respond to market demands while maintaining high standards and continuity of supply has been key for us this year."

Alfonso, Francesco, Emanuele, and Fabio Altamura, representing the producers' organization, at Fruit Logistica 2025

"The core of the producers' organization continues to be represented by baby leaf products, with rocket as the flagship item. This is supported by other products that complete a range now recognized and appreciated by the market. Other crops, such as summer produce, also play an important role in the production calendar. The upcoming season will feature Gialletto melons and watermelons, strengthening the organization's presence throughout the year," the Altamura brothers further explain.

Looking ahead to 2026, we anticipate continued development. "We expect the entry of new producers, a strategic step that will enable us to expand our offerings and support structured growth. Our main objective is to expand the range in both the baby leaf and fruit and vegetable segments to better respond to customers' needs."

Novelties: The new Chef Salad Express line

Designed for the demands of the contemporary lifestyle, this proposal includes ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook baby leaf products, as well as spinach, chard, and Savoy cabbage. The line focuses on convenience, service, and quality. It meets the growing demand for solutions that streamline the supply chain without compromising the quality of fresh produce.

The new Chef Salad Express line will officially debut at Fruit Logistica in Berlin from 4 to 6 February 2026. This is a significant event for the global produce industry. Altamura OP will be in Hall 4.2 at Stand C10. There, operators and buyers will be able to take a closer look at the new offerings.

Inside the exhibition space, visitors can sample the products alongside chef Geppino Croce's rustic pizza. This experience blends taste, tradition, and innovation, embodying not only our vision but also the organization's journey, conclude Alfonso and Fabio Altamura.

