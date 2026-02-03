"New organic season from South Africa kicks off"

Q-cape will start a new organic season from South Africa in the coming week. From next week, its organic pumpkins will once again be available for the European market. With this, the company is taking the next step in bridging the season towards spring. South Africa's reversed growing season allows this to perfectly complement the European season. The South African organic pumpkin season runs from January to June, Leo says.

© Q-cape

Q-cape has now been growing for 11 years on South Africa's west coast and in the Northern Cape, on around 180 hectares. "In South Africa, we work with organically certified growers whom we have come to know well over the years. These established partnerships allow us to carefully plan the season and align with the period when European supply declines. For Q-cape, South Africa is a deliberate addition within the organic chain. Our main markets are Germany, Austria, France, and Scandinavia, with Germany by far the largest market."

© Q-cape

"The quality looks very good this year. Thanks to the many hours of sunshine, the pumpkins develop not only a nice colour, but also a full flavour and good structure. Consumers notice this immediately in the kitchen. Pumpkin is a versatile product, and we enjoy working with our partners to make it better known and more popular," Leo continues.

© Q-cape

After starting with Hokkaido pumpkins, Q-cape also expects the first volumes of organic Butternut, or bottle gourds, from the end of February. These will become available in phases, in line with harvesting and shipping. Organic sweet potatoes will follow from April, with Q-cape responding to the transition from winter to spring within the organic segment.

© Q-cape

"We can then supply organic sweet potatoes until around September. The crop is in good condition. If weather conditions remain as they are, we expect excellent quality and strong flavour intensity. The combination of seasonal spread and established grower relationships ensures continuity in availability and quality for the European market. We are proud of our organic growers and see it as a challenge to distinguish ourselves together with them through top-quality products. Moreover, we consider long-term relationships more important than short-term profits."

