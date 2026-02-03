OGA / OGV Nordbaden takes over marketing and production operations from VOG Ingelheim

Starting in the 2026 harvest season, OGA / OGV Nordbaden eG in Bruchsal will take over the entire marketing of the fruit and vegetable range of VOG Ingelheim eG, which is discontinuing its independent marketing operations. This means that the producers from the traditional growing region of Rheinhessen – primarily stone and pome fruit producers – will move to Bruchsal. In 2025, VOG Ingelheim achieved a turnover of around 10 million euros with its range of products grown on around 650 hectares.

This decision is the result of intensive discussions and a strategic future process between the two producer organizations. The aim is to combine the strengths of both organizations, simplify processes, and secure and improve competitiveness in the long term.

Forward-looking cooperation and consolidation

"Market requirements and structural changes in the sector, as well as constantly increasing cost pressure, make closer cooperation and consolidation for cooperative marketers a forward-looking approach. In this case, it was particularly important to us to create a solution that offers VOG businesses prospects for the future while respecting the special characteristics of this important growing region," said Falk Schlusnus, Managing Director of Sales at OGA / OGV, and Steffen Lang, Managing Director of VOG Ingelheim. With the addition of the Rhine-Hessian producers, the OGA / OGV's range is expanding to include popular crops such as cherries, apricots, mirabelle plums, damsons, and pome fruit – thereby strengthening its role as a high-performance and reliable supplier of German fruit and vegetables.

"We take responsibility for products, for people, and for a growing region with a long history. At the same time, we offer our customers a broader range, greater planning security, and optimized operational processes," adds Hans Lehar, Managing Director of Administration and Member of the Board of OGA / OGV.

Strengthening the stone fruit range

With this integration, OGA / OGV Nordbaden eG will be one of the most important marketers of stone fruit from German cultivation in the future. The merger is part of an overarching strategy: strengthening regional expertise, bundling offerings, streamlining structures, and securing the future viability of local businesses.

