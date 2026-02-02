"In European terms, we are a player with standing in fresh produce groupage transport"

"Who is Primever? Who is Hartman? Those are two questions I am asked regularly. From France, the question arises about Primever's cooperation with Hartman Expeditie: 'Who and what is Hartman?' But in the Netherlands as well, I still notice that Primever is not really well known. Yes, of course, Primever, that's 'Van Berkel'. Well, it certainly isn't, and in fact never has been. We in Poeldijk are an organisation with seven employees and not a 'one-man show'. But then what, and who, is Primever in France? In short, plenty of work to answer these questions, starting with the upcoming Fruit Logistica in Berlin," said Henk van Berkel in response to the announced cooperation.

© Groupe Primever

"Both Hartman and Primever are ready to answer questions at the fair about our cooperation and our vision for transport from southern Europe to Scandinavia. The cooperation has everything to do with that vision. That Primever Holland can start reaping the benefits is, of course, no coincidence; that aspect also played a role in the decision. But the decision actually goes deeper and is less visible. During the introductions over the past few months, it became clear that the DNA of both family businesses has a great deal in common. Mentality, mission, and vision for groupage transport in the future. It fits together well, and I do not hide the fact that I am very happy about it."

"It opens many more doors for Primever Holland, and that is good for our organisation, which is going to grow. Yes, the labour market is volatile and not overflowing with good people who dare to take on a new challenge at Primever Holland. You have to invest energy in that, but I am confident. We are going to expand the organisation, and many functions that are currently carried out in France will be transferred to the Netherlands. So how nice is it to have a partnership with Hartman Expeditie, which already has all this expertise?"

"The joint fleet consists of 1,600 trucks, 1,950 trailers, and more than 3,000 employees, spread across 62 branches in France, two branches in the UK, one in Belgium, and two in Denmark, and from 1 January 2026, also one in Sweden, and now therefore two in the Netherlands. In Denmark, with 15 trucks, we also operate city distribution, and from 1 March, this will start in Stockholm as well. Across Europe, we are a recognised player in the transport of fruit and vegetables, with a strong focus on groupage," says Henk. "Together with Ronald Hartman, his organisation, and the employees of Primever Holland, we are going to build something beautiful. And that is not a 'maybe'."

Primever is an exhibitor at Fruit Logistica: Hall 6.2 - C-31

