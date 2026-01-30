Moldova strengthens regulatory support for fruit and vegetable processors

The Ministry of Agriculture and Food Industry of Moldova held a meeting with fruit and vegetable processing sector representatives to discuss current challenges and identify priorities for further development. Participants suggested increasing state support for processing companies and contributed ideas for improving the Strategic Agricultural Policy Program (PSPA) for 2026–2030, which is currently being finalized.

The meeting also addressed the creation of a dedicated Horticulture Department and the need for ongoing technical consultations. Finance Minister Ludmila Katlabuga highlighted that efforts continue to standardize VAT rates across the value chain, while the Ministry of Agriculture focuses on accrediting the Agency for Agricultural Interventions and Payments and implementing information systems to enable timely access to European agricultural funds.

Additionally, two legislative initiatives are being prepared to strengthen the position of domestic products in the market, combat unfair trading practices, and promote short supply chains to facilitate local producers' access to retail outlets. According to the National Food Safety Agency, Moldova currently has 163 enterprises engaged in fruit and/or vegetable processing.

Source: agroexpert.md